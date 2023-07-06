Aston Villa target Brennan Johnson could cost £50m

Brennan Johnson

The 22-year-old Wales international forward is on the club’s list of possible targets but will not be available on the cheap, with Forest having already rejected a £30m approach from Brentford.

Villa boss Unai Emery has made adding a wide forward or winger a priority of the summer window. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes remains under consideration and would be available at a lower fee though he, like Johnson, has several other Premier League admirers.