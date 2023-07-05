Notification Settings

Aston Villa set to complete deal for Villarreal's Pau Torres later this week

By Matt Maher

Villa are on course to complete the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal later this week with the centre-back due to undergo a medical when he returns from holiday.

Torres is set for a medical ahead of his move to Villa

A deal for the 26-year-old is set to go ahead for a fee believed to be in the region of £35million.

He has agreed terms on a five-year contract and is poised to be reunited with former boss Unai Emery, in what is a significant coup for Villa and another statement of the club’s intent.

The Spain international has been tracked by several of Europe’s top clubs including Bayern Munich but has been persuaded to join Villa, following talks with Emery and new director of football operations Monchi.

Torres’ contract, which had one year left to run, included a £55million release clause but Villa will pay significantly less than that amount following negotiations with Villarreal.

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker, meanwhile, is among those who could depart this summer.

Dendoncker, who joined Villa in a £13million switch from Wolves last September, is receiving interest from Premier League and European clubs. Villa are prepared to listen to offers.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

