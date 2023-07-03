Youri Tielemans targeting special Aston Villa nights

Belgium's Youri Tielemans kicks the ball past England's Declan Rice

The Belgium international midfielder formally became a Villa player on Saturday after his contract at Leicester expired.

Tielemans explained how the ambition of boss Unai Emery was a big factor in choosing Villa ahead of other suitors, as was the prospect of playing European football.

Villa will compete in this season’s Europa Conference League and Tielemans said: “Playing in Europe is always a great achievement, and the way the manager led the team back to Europe is an amazing achievement.

“We have to be ready for it. European cup competitions are always special. They will hopefully be some good nights.”

Tielemans will meet his new Villa team-mates for the first time this week when the bulk of Emery’s squad return for pre-season training.

He said: “It’s a new challenge for me after four-and-a-half years at Leicester.

“It’s been a good time but now is the time to move on for myself and my family.