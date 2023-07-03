Steven Gerrard set for managerial return in Saudi Arabia

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Gerrard is expected to take charge of Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, in what will be his first job since being sacked by Villa last October.

The 43-year-old initially turned down the post last month but reports claim talks restarted in recent days.

Gerrard had recently been linked with several jobs in England including the vacant position at Leeds United but instead he will become the latest high-profile name to join the Pro League.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken control of four teams, including Al Hilal who last month signed Wolves captain Ruben Neves for £47million.

Al Ettifaq, based in the city of Dammam, are not one of the four but have big ambitions and believe the hiring of Gerrard will boost their standing.

The former Liverpool and England captain began his managerial career at Rangers, where he successfully ended Celtic’s hegemony by winning the Scottish title.