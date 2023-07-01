Notification Settings

Aston Villa shift their focus to attack

By Matt Maher

Villa will turn attentions to bolstering their attack after sealing the signing of Pau Torres.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spain international will travel to the UK to undergo a medical at the end of his summer break ahead of joining in a deal worth around £35million.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is also on Villa’s radar but the main priority is on strengthening up front, particularly in wide areas.

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes remains among the main targets, while they are thought to be among the club’s tracking Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson. Emery is eager for Ollie Watkins, Villa’s top scorer for the last three seasons, to sign a new deal with talks expected to continue when players return for pre-season training next week.

Another goalkeeper could also be signed to provide competition for Emi Martinez.

