Mile Jedinak leaves Aston Villa to join up with Tottenham

Mile Jedinak of Aston Villa

The 38-year-old has been named assistant coach at the north London club, following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new boss. He previously captained Australia during Postecoglou’s time in charge of the national team.

Jedinak had worked as Villa’s loan development coach for the past two years, taking up the position at the end of a playing career which finished at Villa Park. He made 80 appearances in total for the club after joining following their relegation to the Championship in 2016, leaving after promotion back to the top flight was achieved three years later.

Jedinak, who began his career in Australia and had two spells in Turkey, previously turned out more than 150 times for Crystal Palace.

He is one of three assistant coaches on Postecoglou’s new-look Tottenham staff, alongside two-time interim boss Ryan Mason and Matt Wells.