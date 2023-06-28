Aston Villa fans sell out Walsall allocation

Aston Villa fans

Away tickets only went on sale to Villa season ticket holders on Monday at 5pm.

Home tickets are only currently available to Walsall season ticket holders.

They go on sale to members on Friday, and on general sale to those with previous booking history on July 7.

Last year’s friendly between the two clubs attracted a bumper crowd of almost 9,500 spectators.

Villa sold out their initial allocation of 3,370 tickets, and were handed an extra allocation of 572.

The Premier League outfit, who were then managed by Steve Gerrard, ran out 4-0 winners.