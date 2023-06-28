Notification Settings

Aston Villa fans sell out Walsall allocation

By George Bennett

Villa have sold out their initial allocation of 3,620 tickets for their upcoming friendly against Walsall at Bescot on July 15.

Away tickets only went on sale to Villa season ticket holders on Monday at 5pm.

Home tickets are only currently available to Walsall season ticket holders.

They go on sale to members on Friday, and on general sale to those with previous booking history on July 7.

Last year’s friendly between the two clubs attracted a bumper crowd of almost 9,500 spectators.

Villa sold out their initial allocation of 3,370 tickets, and were handed an extra allocation of 572.

The Premier League outfit, who were then managed by Steve Gerrard, ran out 4-0 winners.

Leon Bailey, Cameron Archer, Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz all got on the score sheet for the visitors.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

