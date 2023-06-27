Aston Villa Nico Williams chase looking doomed

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The 20-year-old star is on Villa’s list of targets, but is poised to commit his future to Bilbao for at least one more season.

Villa have also been monitoring Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, but are yet to firm up any interest in the former Albion loanee, who is also admired by West Ham.

A move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres remains under consideration. The 26-year-old has a £55million release clause in his contract, but with the deal having just a year to run, Villa would ideally like an agreement to be struck for around half that amount.