Luton keen to sign Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Marvelous Nakamba is expected to leave Villa this summer with Premier League new boys Luton keen to take the midfielder on a permanent deal.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba
The Zimbabwe international impressed while on loan with the Hatters during the second half of last season, playing a key role as they won promotion from the Championship through the play-offs.

Nakamba is keen on moving to Kenilworth Road permanently, with Villa also happy to cash in on a player who has just one year remaining on his contract. Talks are expected to step up when the 29-year-old returns from his summer break early next month.

Fellow midfielder Morgan Sanson is another player Villa will look to move on this summer. The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

