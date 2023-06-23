Notification Settings

John McGinn signs new long term Aston Villa deal

By Nathan Judah

John McGinn has put pen-to-paper to sign a new long term contract at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates
The club captain's new deal will see him remain at Villa Park until 2027.

McGinn signed for Villa in the summer of 2018 from Hibernian and has become a huge fans' favourite with his energetic performances in the middle of the park.

A key figure both on-and-off the pitch, the 28-year-old has also been pivotal for Scotland, having amassed 56 caps while scoring an impressive 16 goals in the process.

He wrote his name into the club’s history books with his contribution and goal at Wembley, helping to clinch promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

