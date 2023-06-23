John McGinn signs new long term Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates

The club captain's new deal will see him remain at Villa Park until 2027.

McGinn signed for Villa in the summer of 2018 from Hibernian and has become a huge fans' favourite with his energetic performances in the middle of the park.

A key figure both on-and-off the pitch, the 28-year-old has also been pivotal for Scotland, having amassed 56 caps while scoring an impressive 16 goals in the process.