John McGinn signs new long term Aston Villa deal

The club captain's new deal will see him remain at Villa Park until 2027.
McGinn signed for Villa in the summer of 2018 from Hibernian and has become a huge fans' favourite with his energetic performances in the middle of the park.
A key figure both on-and-off the pitch, the 28-year-old has also been pivotal for Scotland, having amassed 56 caps while scoring an impressive 16 goals in the process.
Signed and sealed. ✅@JMcGinn7 ✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/4zpnQ7thOL— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 23, 2023
He wrote his name into the club’s history books with his contribution and goal at Wembley, helping to clinch promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.