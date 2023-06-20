Notification Settings

Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard turns down Saudi Arabia management role

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Former Villa boss Steven Gerrard has turned down an offer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Steven Gerrard has been out of management since being sacked by Aston Villa
The 43-year-old held talks with Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League but decided not to take the job.

Gerrard has been out of management since being sacked by Villa last October.

Speaking to Channel 4, he explained: "I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did.

"I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up."

Saudi Arabian clubs have been targeting a host of big-name stars this summer with Wolves captain Ruben Neves on course to complete a £47million switch to Al Hilal.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema joined champions Al-Ittihad earlier this month, while Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr last December.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

