Former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard turns down Saudi Arabia management role

Steven Gerrard has been out of management since being sacked by Aston Villa

The 43-year-old held talks with Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League but decided not to take the job.

Gerrard has been out of management since being sacked by Villa last October.

Speaking to Channel 4, he explained: "I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did.

"I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up."

Saudi Arabian clubs have been targeting a host of big-name stars this summer with Wolves captain Ruben Neves on course to complete a £47million switch to Al Hilal.