Youri Tielemans convinced by Aston Villa project

Youri Tielemans (AMA)

The Belgium international midfielder will officially join as a free agent at the end of the month when his contract at Leicester expires.

Tielemans had several offers on the table but wasted little time in choosing Villa.

He explained: “I chose quickly because I knew immediately that I wanted to go to Aston Villa because of the conversations I had and the plan that was presented to me. It all made sense.

“Aston Villa convinced me. The coach convinced me. The project convinced me and that’s why it didn’t take me so long to choose.