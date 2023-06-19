Notification Settings

Youri Tielemans convinced by Aston Villa project

By Matt Maher

Youri Tielemans has claimed he knew “immediately” after speaking to Unai Emery that Villa was the right move for him.

Youri Tielemans (AMA)
The Belgium international midfielder will officially join as a free agent at the end of the month when his contract at Leicester expires.

Tielemans had several offers on the table but wasted little time in choosing Villa.

He explained: “I chose quickly because I knew immediately that I wanted to go to Aston Villa because of the conversations I had and the plan that was presented to me. It all made sense.

“Aston Villa convinced me. The coach convinced me. The project convinced me and that’s why it didn’t take me so long to choose.

“I also wanted it wrapped up as quickly as possible, because I want to be as free as possible in my head in the coming weeks.”

