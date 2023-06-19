Notification Settings

Aston Villa to face La Liga side Valencia in pre-season friendly

By Matt Maher

Villa have confirmed they will complete their pre-season schedule with a friendly at Valencia.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will take his side to one of his former clubs
Unai Emery’s men will visit the head coach’s former club on Saturday, August 5 (kick-off 8pm BST), one week before they begin their Premier League campaign at Newcastle.

They will be playing for the Orange Trophy, Trofeo Naranja, a prestigious annual pre-season competition hosted by the Spanish club since 1959.

Villa open pre-season by facing Walsall on Saturday, July 15, before heading to a training camp in the USA where they will play fixtures against Premier League rivals Fulham, Brentford and Newcastle. They also face Italian giants Lazio at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium on August 3, two days before facing Valencia.

Emery managed Valencia between 2008 and 2012, registering three successive third-placed finishes in the league and reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

