Aston Villa & Scotland's John McGinn has Georgia on his mind after Norway win

Scotland's Kenny McLean (left) celebrate with John McGinn

McGinn had a hand in both goals as Steve Clarke’s men netted twice in the final four minutes in Oslo to snatch a 2-1 victory and significantly boost their Euro 2024 qualifying hopes.

Erling Haaland had earlier put the hosts ahead from the spot but Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean both struck late as the Scots maintained their 100 per cent record and opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Group A table.

Looking ahead to Georgia, McGinn said: “It could be significant but that’s the word – could. We need to back it up.

“When the group comes up on the big screen, I know I’m not supposed to be watching it, but when Norway went 1-0 up you look at it and it’s wide open again. So then the Spain game goes to waste.

“It’s important for us after the start we have made to make sure it didn’t go to waste. All the boys deserve immense credit but again it means nothing without a big performance on Tuesday night.

“We need to be consistent, we need to perform well, and as much as it’s strange for us, we need to try and start getting used to it.”