Aston Villa appoint Monchi as new president of football operations

Aston Villa are locked in talks for a sporting director

The former Sevilla goalkeeper, full name Ramón Rodriguez Verdejo, spent ten years at the club as a player and has been on Villa's radar since Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany decided to remain at the Nou Camp.

Monchi has worked with Villa boss Unai Emery in the past during his spell at Sevilla, and under his direction the Spanish club have won a string of trophies, including seven Europa League titles, two Copa del Rey's and a European Super Cup.

His new role will see him reporting directly to owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and have responsibility on all football matters, while working closely with Emery.

Sawiris explained he was delighted to add a 'world class operator' to the club.

He said: “We are delighted to have Monchi joining us in this new position that consolidates all football responsibilities at the Group. Alongside Unai and his staff, Monchi´s arrival will add to the world class team we are assembling both on and off the pitch. He is, like Unai Emery, a serial winner.

"With the appointment of Chris Heck on the business side, this new structure will ensure that the Club is firing on all cylinders on the commercial side in addition to the football side to ensure that the Club’s model is sustainable and positioned well to meet our growing ambitions.”

Villa had been in days of negotiations in Spain in an attempt to bring the 54-year-old to the club, in a deal which will cost around £2.5m. It includes the payment of Monchi’s release clause, while a further fee will ensure he is able to start work at Bodymoor Heath immediately rather than serve a three-month notice period.

The former goalkeeper is excited to be reunited with Emery, and described him as one of the 'best managers in football'.

He added: "I am very excited to join Aston Villa, a great project which is striving for excellence from the Under-9s to the top level, and I completely share the vision of Mr. Sawiris and Mr. Edens.

"I am also delighted and can’t wait to work with Unai Emery again, one of the best managers in football.

"After enjoying so many years with Sevilla FC and winning several European trophies with my life-long club, I look forward to building on the recent successes at Aston Villa and ensuring this colossal club continues to grow and improve.”

Following the announcement, sporting director Johan Lange will assume a role as global director of football development and international academies, while Damian Vidagany has been appointed director of football operations.