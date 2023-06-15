Fixture list 23/24: Aston Villa to kick off Premier League campaign at Newcastle

Villa will begin their campaign at Newcastle United

The match at St James’s Park will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 12 for live broadcast on Sky Sports and is an early season clash between two clubs who will expect to challenge in the top half of the table again.

For the second year running, Villa then host Everton in their opening home match of the season on Saturday, August 19.

It is the only league match scheduled at Villa Park for the first month of the season with Unai Emery’s team heading to Burnley on Saturday, August 26 and Liverpool on Saturday, September 3. Both of those fixtures are likely to be moved back 24 hours due to Villa’s involvement in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League. More fixtures are likely to be moved to Sunday should Villa progress through to the group stage of the competition.

The first West Midlands derby of the season takes place on October 7 when Villa face Wolves at Molineux, with the return fixture at Villa Park pencilled in for March 30.

A typically busy festive period sees Villa host Sheffield United on December 23 before travelling to Manchester United on Boxing Day. Emery’s men then host Burnley in their final match of 2023 on December 30.

The trip to Everton on January 13 is the final Premier League fixture before the mid-season break with Villa resuming their campaign at home to Newcastle on January 30.

Villa play their final home match of the season against Liverpool on May 11, before a final day trip to Crystal Palace on May 19.

August

August 12 - Newcastle United (a)

August 19 - Everton (h)

August 26 - Burnley (a)

September

September 2 - Liverpool (a)

September 16 - Crystal Palace (h)

September 23 - Chelsea (a)

September 30 - Brighton (h)

October

October 7 - Wolves (a)

October 21 - West Ham (h)

October 28 - Luton Town (h)

November

November 4 - Nottingham Forest (a)

November 11 - Fulham (h)

November 25 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

December

December 2 - AFC Bournemouth (a)

December 5 - Manchester City (h)

December 9 - Arsenal (h)

December 16 - Brentford (a)

December 23 - Sheffield United (h)

December 26 - Manchester United (a)

December 30 - Burnley (h)

January

January 13 - Everton (a)

January 30 - Newcastle (h)

February

February 3 - Sheffield United (a)

February 10 - Manchester United (h)

February 17 - Fulham (a)

February 24 - Nottingham Forest (h)

March

March 2 - Luton Town (a)

March 9 - Tottenham (h)

March 16 - West Ham (a)

March 30 - Wolves (h)

April

April 3 - Manchester City (a)

April 6 - Brentford (h)

April 13 - Arsenal (a)

April 20 - AFC Bournemouth (h)

April 27 - Chelsea (h)

May

May 4 - Brighton (a)

May 11 - Liverpool (h)