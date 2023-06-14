Notification Settings

Aston Villa thrashing out deal for Sevilla sporting director Monchi

By Matt Maher

Villa remain locked in talks with Sevilla over the final details of their move for the Spanish club’s sporting director Monchi.

The 54-year-old is widely expected to complete the switch but negotiations between the clubs have proven complex with Sevilla demanding the £1.7million in his contract is paid in full.

Villa are also hoping they can persuade Sevilla to waive the three-month notice period written into Monchi’s contract when he returned to Spain from Roma in 2019, which would allow the transfer chief to then begin work in the Midlands immediately.

Head coach Unai Emery has already moved for midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer and wants to add a striker and a right-back to his squad as a priority. Another goalkeeper, to provide back-up and competition for No.1 Emi Martinez, could also be signed.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

