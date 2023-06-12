Matt Maher comment: Christian Purslow exit part of Aston Villa evolution

Instead, Monday’s confirmation the chief executive was stepping down from his role, while initially jolting in the way such announcements always are, was in reality a natural step at a club rapidly changing shape.
Just a year ago, Christian Purslow leaving Villa would have felt seismic news.
Instead, Monday’s confirmation the chief executive was stepping down from his role, while initially jolting in the way such announcements always are, was in reality a natural step at a club rapidly changing shape.