Christian Purslow steps down from Aston Villa role

Christian Purslow during a press conference at Villa Park

The 59-year-old was praised by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens for his “outstanding leadership” during a period which has seen Villa climb from the Championship and secure a return to European football.

Purslow’s exit is understood to have been amicable but does come after a shift of power at Villa Park, which has seen his influence gradually reduced since the appointment of head coach Unai Emery last November.

Emery and Sawiris in particular have taken a greater control over football matters, while the club recently appointed former Philadelphia 76ers president Chris Heck to oversee commercial matters.

Villa are also hoping to hire Sevilla sporting director Monchi in a senior recruitment role, having recently seen Barcelona transfer chief Mateu Alemany turn down such a position.

Purslow, prominent in the hiring of Emery’s predecessors Dean Smith and then Steven Gerrard and once regarded as the most powerful person at the club, had found himself playing an increasingly peripheral role. He is not thought to have been involved in recent talks over contract extensions for players.

His statement said: “It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years. I am proud that I leave the Club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.

“We are re-established in the Premier League; we now have a very competitive professional Women’s team; we have outstanding Academies for boys and girls; we have created a world class training ground and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.”

Edens and Sawiris added: “We would like to thank Christian for his outstanding leadership of the Club over the last five seasons.