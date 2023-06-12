Notification Settings

Aston Villa eye more after Youri Tielemans

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are looking to further strengthen their side after the capture of Belgium international Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The midfielder has arrived on a free transfer from Leicester, after their relegation from the Premier League.

He will officially become a Villa player on July 1, after terms were agreed with the 26-year-old. After making that early capture, Villa will now turn their attentions to adding more players to the squad and Harry Maguire is reportedly a target.

The Manchester United defender has had his opportunities limited under Erik ten Hag and could now leave for game time.

To make room for new signings, Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson are reportedly surplus to requirements and could depart this summer, after both players left on loan this season.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

