Aston Villa agree deal for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans

Villa have confirmed the 26-year-old midfielder will join them on July 1 after four years at the King Power Stadium.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

"The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired."

Tielemans joined Leicester from Monaco in a £40million deal in July 2019 after a successful loan spell during the second half of the previous season, having begun his career with Anderlecht.

In all, he made 195 appearances for the Foxes and scored 28 goals, including the spectacular winner as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup final.