Aston Villa keen to appoint Sevilla sporting director Monchi

Villa are keen on Sevilla's sporting director

Unai Emery is keen to reunite with the 54-year-old, who he previously worked with at the Spanish club between 2013 and 2016.

Villa have turned their attentions to Monchi after Barcelona transfer chief Mateu Alemany last month turned down the chance to join.

Alberto Benito and Pablo Rodriguez, two talent spotters who also worked with Emery before, have already been added to the recruitment team.

Monchi has been at Sevilla since 2000, save for a two-year spell with Roma between 2017 and 2019. He is regarded as one of the shrewdest transfer market operators in Europe, with his recruitment helping Sevilla win five Europa League titles, including three during Emery’s time as head coach.

His arrival would continue the expansion of Villa’s off-field operation, with the club’s current sporting director, Johan Lange, expected to remain in post.