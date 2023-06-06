Aston Villa boss Unai Emery linked to Pau Torres reunion

Reports in Spain have claimed Villa are among the main contenders for the 26-year-old, who is expected to be on the move this summer.
Unai Emery is a big admirer of Torres, who was part of his Villarreal team which won the Europa League two years ago.
Though Villa are already strong at centre-back, with Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa now joined by the fit-again Diego Carlos, the chance to be reunited with Torres and further strengthen would be tempting.
A move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who joined the Gunners during Emery’s time in charge, is being considered. Newcastle are also interested in the Scotland international and currently thought to be favourites for his signature.