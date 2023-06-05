Ezri Konsa urges Aston Villa to aim even higher next season

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The defender is one of several members of Unai Emery’s squad who will get his first taste of continental competition when Villa enter the Europa Conference League at the play-off round stage.

Konsa said: “It means a lot, for me personally and the boys. I have never played European football myself so it is something new. We wanted to do it for the fans as well. They have been waiting for a long time and it is about time we put this club back to where it belongs.

“It’s something we are looking forward to, for many of us it will be our first time playing in Europe and we can’t wait.

“I want to play against the best. I want to test myself every week and playing Europe we will do that.”