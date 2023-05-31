Three Aston Villa players included in England's World Cup squad

Aston Villa's Rachel Daly

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, midfielder Jordan Nobbs and WSL top goalscorer Rachel Daly have all made the 23 player squad for the tournament.

Elsewhere in the squad, Spurs forward Bethany England has been included, while Beth Mead misses out.

Striker England, who has not been involved for her country since last September, is recalled after scoring 12 Women's Super League goals for Tottenham since joining them from Chelsea in January.

But there is no return for Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament Mead, having lost her battle against time after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze, also sidelined of late, do feature in a 23-player list from which skipper Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby had already been ruled out due to injury.

Jess Park, Maya Le Tissier and Emily Ramsey have been named on standby.

Wiegman's European champions get their campaign at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand under way by facing Haiti in Brisbane on July 22, and will also take on Denmark and China in Group D.

Wiegman admitted she had had a stressful week making "hard decisions" when selecting her squad.

The head coach said: "The last week was a little stressful. We had to make hard decisions. It's nice for the ones that are in and not nice for those who aren't.

"Lucy Bronze is fit and is fully in training, Millie Bright is in a good place and positive. She is still building but it looks good."

On Mead's omission from the squad, Wiegman added: "She is so positive and she's going really well. But we set the time schedule she had.

"We would have taken so many risks to try and get her to the World Cup. (But) to push her too much (could mean) she gets injured again."

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, wished the Lionesses "good luck" for the global showpiece.

William posted on Twitter: "An exciting summer ahead for a team that's already achieved so much and inspired so many. Congratulations to every member of the @Lionesses squad and good luck! W."

Wiegman said is was "sad" that top players Mead, Kirby and Williamson had all missed out and confirmed Bright would captain the Lionesses during the tournament.

"Of course, most of all for Williamson, it is very sad but that is the same for Fran (Kirby) and Beth (Mead). You have to move on too. Unfortunately this is a part of top sport. You can get injured."

Wiegman added: "I think of our opportunities and how we get prepared. We have some injuries, but we still have a very good squad and good squad depth. We are talking about the 23 we have and we will get ready with this team."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp, (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).