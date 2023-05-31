Notification Settings

Aston Villa attempting to lure Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio

By Matt Maher

Villa are trying to start their summer recruitment by convincing Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio to join on a free transfer.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio
Talks with the 27-year-old have taken place over the last week with Unai Emery eager to have him on board at Villa Park.

Asensio, who will be out of contract at the end of next month, is considering Villa’s offer but is also attracting interest from Paris St Germain and several Italian clubs. Reports in Spain last night claimed the forward would confirm his departure from Madrid in a statement today, though his next destination remains uncertain.

Emery will also discuss the short-term future of Cameron Archer during meetings with sporting director Johan Lange this week. Archer scored 11 goals while on loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship this season.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

