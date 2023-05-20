Aston Villa captain Remi Allen set to leave club

Allen, 32, has spent two seasons having arrived from Leicester City in 2021 and was quickly handed the armband.
But the midfielder suffered a ruptured ACL in her debut campaign and missed 13 months until making a recent return.
Villa Women captain Remi Allen will exit the club at the end of the campaign.
Allen, 32, has spent two seasons having arrived from Leicester City in 2021 and was quickly handed the armband.
But the midfielder suffered a ruptured ACL in her debut campaign and missed 13 months until making a recent return.