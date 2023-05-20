Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa captain Remi Allen set to leave club

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa Women captain Remi Allen will exit the club at the end of the campaign.

Allen, 32, has spent two seasons having arrived from Leicester City in 2021 and was quickly handed the armband.

But the midfielder suffered a ruptured ACL in her debut campaign and missed 13 months until making a recent return.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News