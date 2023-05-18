In-form John McGinn earns salute from Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Aston Villa's John McGinn

McGinn is enjoying an excellent finish to a campaign which began with him struggling for form under Emery’s predecessor Steven Gerrard.

The Scot found himself on the bench for Emery’s first match in charge but has proved his importance to the team with a series of impressive performances after returning from a hamstring injury in February.

Emery said: “Progressively, the first match he started on the bench against Manchester United but he showed me his commitment, his capacity and he’s a very important player for us.

“He’s very good every day, his commitment, he’s smiling every day and works every day with a really good spirit.”

McGinn has played on the right and in the centre of midfield under Emery, putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the latter position in last weekend’s win over Tottenham.