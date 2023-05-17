Notification Settings

Mateu Alemany could remain at Barcelona amid Aston Villa links - reports

Aston Villa

Barcelona's outgoing director of football Mateu Alemany is re-considering a move to Aston Villa and could remain at the Nou Camp - according to reports in Spain.

Matey Alemany has been linked with a move to Aston Villa
Earlier this month it was reported that talks had taken place between Villa and Alemany - with Unai Emery hinting the club were closing in on the Barca man.

It was reported that he was set to take on an unspecified senior role at the club - however reports in the Spanish media suggest Alemany has held a meeting with Barcelona bosses to discuss remaining at the Nou Camp.

It comes a month on from the LaLiga champions confirming the 60-year-old was to step away from his role a year before the end of his contract, to pursue a new 'professional project', believed to be at Villa.

