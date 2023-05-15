Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 1 - player ratings

Emi Martinez
Saved superbly to deny Kane an equaliser early in the second half. Can count himself a little unfortunate to concede the penalty.
Save 7
Ashley Young
This was the 37-year-old’s 23rd start of the season but you would be forgiven for thinking it was his first. Always in the right spot. Tremendous savvy.
Ageless 7
Ezri Konsa
Diego Carlos might be fit again but he faces a tough battle getting into the team with the current centre-half pairing both in excellent form.
Assured 7
Tyrone Mings
Villa’s backline made Tottenham’s frontline look foolish with the way they executed the offside trap. Mings leads by example.
Control 7
Alex Moreno
Helped start the move for the opener with a quick pass in to Watkins and was regularly on the front foot in the first half. Diligent defensively after the break.
Bright 7
Leon Bailey
Rewarded Emery’s decision to recall him by setting up the opener. Should have scored himself later in the half but this was much better.
Improved 6
John McGinn
Commanding stuff from the skipper, initially in the middle of the park and then out on the right after second-half changes. A reassuring presence.
Dependable 8
Douglas Luiz
Caught napping to hand Spurs their first chance but then got what proved to be the winner with a well-struck free-kick.
Winner 7
Jacob Ramsey
Set the tone in the opening minute with a driving run down the wing. Scored the opener and made a nuisance of himself all afternoon.
Busy 7
Emi Buendia
Another nearly performance from the playmaker, who came close to doubling the lead late in the first half with a shot that struck the bar.
Moments 6
Ollie Watkins
No shortage of running for the striker but he missed his one big chance when he could not convert Moreno’s cross.
Persistent 6
substitutes
Boubacar Kamara (for Bailey, 68) 7, Jhon Duran (for Buendia, 68) 6, Matty Cash (for Watkins, 90+1). Subs not used: Carlos, Chambers, Digne, Traore, Dendoncker, Olsen (gk).