Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 1 - player ratings

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates after the final whistle

Emi Martinez

Saved superbly to deny Kane an equaliser early in the second half. Can count himself a little unfortunate to concede the penalty.

Save 7

Ashley Young

This was the 37-year-old’s 23rd start of the season but you would be forgiven for thinking it was his first. Always in the right spot. Tremendous savvy.

Ageless 7

Ezri Konsa

Diego Carlos might be fit again but he faces a tough battle getting into the team with the current centre-half pairing both in excellent form.

Assured 7

Tyrone Mings

Villa’s backline made Tottenham’s frontline look foolish with the way they executed the offside trap. Mings leads by example.

Control 7

Alex Moreno

Helped start the move for the opener with a quick pass in to Watkins and was regularly on the front foot in the first half. Diligent defensively after the break.

Bright 7

Leon Bailey

Rewarded Emery’s decision to recall him by setting up the opener. Should have scored himself later in the half but this was much better.

Improved 6

John McGinn

Commanding stuff from the skipper, initially in the middle of the park and then out on the right after second-half changes. A reassuring presence.

Dependable 8

Douglas Luiz

Caught napping to hand Spurs their first chance but then got what proved to be the winner with a well-struck free-kick.

Winner 7

Jacob Ramsey

Set the tone in the opening minute with a driving run down the wing. Scored the opener and made a nuisance of himself all afternoon.

Busy 7

Emi Buendia

Another nearly performance from the playmaker, who came close to doubling the lead late in the first half with a shot that struck the bar.

Moments 6

Ollie Watkins

No shortage of running for the striker but he missed his one big chance when he could not convert Moreno’s cross.

Persistent 6

