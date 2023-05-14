Jacob Ramsey: Aston Villa are dreaming big under Unai Emery

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Jacob Ramsey sets off to celebrate after setting Villa on their way to victory against Tottenham on Saturday

The 2-1 victory moved Unai Emery’s men level on points with the visitors with two matches remaining in the race for a Europa League place.

But while that is the immediate target, thoughts have also turned to what might be possible in Emery’s first full campaign at the helm.

Only Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola have a better points-per-match record than the Spaniard, who took over in November when Villa sat just above the relegation zone.

Asked if their electric form since could be sustained across an entire season, midfielder Ramsey replied: “That’s the plan. I think everyone knows the quality we’ve got in our team.

“I know the boss has only been here for three, four or five months and the two better teams have been City and Arsenal.

“If we sustain that into next season, we’ve got a good chance of coming third, or whatever happens. I think that’s the plan, to continue this form and continue listening to the boss and keep playing well.

“When he (Emery) was first appointed, the trophies and teams that he’s managed, speak for themselves. He’s really confident and really demanding and it affects us players in a good way. We’re showing that now.”

Ramsey bagged the opener against Tottenham before Douglas Luiz extended the lead with a second half free-kick, before Harry Kane converted a controversial late penalty put the visitors on the scoresheet.

The win was Villa’s sixth straight at home and they now travel to Liverpool on Saturday aiming to extend their challenge for a Europa League place to the final day, when they host Brighton.

Villa’s away form has been key to their improvement under Emery but they are currently winless in three on their travels, suffering defeat at Manchester United and Wolves in recent weeks.

Ramsey said: “We’ve beaten Spurs here at Villa Park, Newcastle, Man United early on this season, we drew with Man City.

“Our challenge now is to go to Liverpool and compete with a big team at their ground, where their fans will be behind them.

“I think especially against Man United last month, we kind of needed the fans to push us. And if we’d played at home it’d be a different game.

“The boss said, enjoy Saturday. It was a good game for everyone. A massive win. But I think for me personally, in the back of my mind, next week is another big game and so is the week after.

“It’s been made quite clear that we need to get Europa, I think these next few games, are going to be vital to where we where we finish. The message was to fully enjoy Saturday. But I’m also thinking about the next few games.”

Saturday’s win saw Villa secure a season’s double over Tottenham since 1996, while a first top-10 finish in 13 years is also now mathematically secure.