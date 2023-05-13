Unai Emery thanks Aston Villa fans after crucial win against Tottenham

Aston Villa celebrate the opening goal

Goals from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz earned Villa a sixth straight home Premier League victory, with Harry Kane’s controversial late penalty for the visitors a mere consolation.

Villa, who moved up to seventh in the table, level on points with Spurs, left the field to raucous cheers with Emery highlighting the strong connection which has developed between his team and the fans.

He said: “It’s very important, the supporters. They are travelling away every match, 3,000, 4,000 supporters.

“And here at home there are 42,000 supporters behind us trying to give us energy. We have the responsibility to give them one idea, one style, the emotions and then try to win.

“When we were playing some matches not very well and not controlling like we are now, the supporters were supporting us.

“When we lost against Arsenal and Leicester, the supporters were there. When we are winning, they are more excited.”

Villa missed several chances to extend the advantage provided by Ramsey’s eighth minute opener before Luiz curled home a 72nd minute free-kick.

Kane then scored from the spot after a lengthy VAR check after he adjudged to have been fouled by Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Villa now go to Liverpool next week before hosting Brighton, who sit two points behind them in the table but with three matches in hand, on the final day.

Emery said: "We can be happy and excited about our position. We have to play Liverpool away and here against Brighton, and we will try and and get a chance to play in Europe.

"Overall, I am so, so proud of the work and connection here with our supporters. We've played here the last six matches and won.

"We have to be very demanding and the first half we played very well. The second half we were maybe a little bit tired.”