Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings ‘proud’ of Molineux performance

The 1-0 reverse at Molineux followed defeat by the same scoreline at Manchester United and dented Villa’s hopes of qualifying for Europe.

But speaking ahead of today’s visit of Tottenham, Mings insists players remain in positive mood.

The centre-back, who missed a golden chance to level in the second half at Wolves, quipped: “We could have come away a point more or three points more, if I was any better at finishing.”

He continued: “A couple of losses are not going to derail our positive thinking. If you look at our performance, certainly in the Wolves game, we were actually quite proud of some of the things we wanted to do in the game and the way we wanted to play.

“The fine margins of how we conceded the goal, was maybe something during our winning run would have gone over the bar, or hit the bar, or we would have got a stroke of luck.