Aston Villa talking points: More quality & fight, Moreno threat and chances

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates after the final whistle

Jacob Ramsey put the home side ahead in a first half that saw Unai Emery's men dominate a lacklustre Spurs.

Douglas Luiz's free kick looked to have made the points safe - but a late penalty from Harry Kane turned it into a nervy finish for Emery's side.

However, they held out for a crucial three points as they look to secure a European spot.

Here is a look at three talking points following the vital win:

More quality and more fight

In the first half, it was wave after wave of attack at times.

Every time Villa went forward they looked like they could score - and in truth they should have netted more than just the one goal.

They were streets ahead of Spurs in terms of quality - but also in terms of fight.

It was clear to see that they wanted it more - whereas Spurs looked nervy and at times certain players didn't look like they wanted the ball.

Quality will of course be required in the final two games - but Villa's fight and desire will also play a massive part.

Alex Moreno has proved his worth

You could go through the whole Villa line-up and praise them for elements of their display.

Luiz and John McGinn controlled the midfield for large parts. Although he didn't have many chances, Ollie Watkins' showed a clever bit of play in the build-up to the opener, Leon Bailey looked sharp, as did Ramsey.

However, Moreno was again one of the stand outs on the left for Villa.

The full-back isn't scared of firing into tackles and doing his defensive duties, but he gets forward with such pace and is an asset out on the left.

He took on the Spurs full back a number of times - and fired in two delicious first half crosses that were begging to be buried.

Moreno might have only been a Villa player since January - but he has more than proved his worth so far.

Missed chances could have cost Villa

Villa managed to navigate their way to victory in the end despite a nervy finish.

It could have been a lot more comfortable though had Villa taken more of their first half chances.

Leon Bailey was denied by Fraser Forster, Emi Buendia struck the bar and Watkins was inches away from connecting with Moreno's cross.