Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey heading to Under-20 World Cup with England

The 20-year-old Villa Park academy graduate has shone in a loan at Middlesbrough in the second half of this season, having previously been out with Norwich in the second tier.

He has made one senior substitute appearance for Villa, against Barrow in the EFL Cup, but played 31 games this season and scored eight goals, including five goals in 12 with play-off outfit Boro.

Ramsey, younger brother of Jacob, will join up with head coach Ian Foster's ranks who jet out to Buenos Aires for the group stages.

The tournament begins on Saturday, May 20 and the Young Lions kick-off on May 22 against Tunisia. They also tackle Uruguay and Iraq in Group E. The final is on June 11.

Among Ramsey's team-mates include former Villa prospect Carney Chukwuemeka, now of Chelsea.

Bristol City's star midfielder Alex Scott, who has been linked with moves to Wolves and Villa, is among the squad.

England qualified for the tournament, moved to Argentina from Indonesia, after winning last season's under-19s European Championship.