Diego Carlos ‘stronger’ on Aston Villa return

Saturday’s substitute appearance in the 1-0 defeat at Wolves was the Brazilian centre-back’s first after nearly nine months out with a ruptured Achilles.

Carlos suffered the injury in just his second Premier League appearance for Villa following a £26million move from Sevilla last summer and the 30-year-old, who thanked fans for their support during his spell on the sidelines, is eager to make up for lost time.

Writing on social media, he said: “After a long period away from the fields, I’m back, stronger than ever.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey. It wasn’t easy but I won!”