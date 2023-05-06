Unai Emery insists busy schedule will only help improve Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa are in contention to qualify for European competition for the first time since 2010 thanks to the remarkable turnaround engineered by Emery since his appointment as head coach last November.

Participation in the Europa League or Conference League would mean at least an extra six midweek matches next season and almost certainly require Villa to expand their squad.

But Emery, a self-confessed workaholic, believes the more games his team play, the quicker they will improve.

He explained: “For me, the best practice is playing matches. I like to face the challenge. If we are playing in more competitions the better (it is).

“It is very important to build on the training ground our structure, tactically and our mentality. But we are going to show everyone our progress by playing matches. That is the way.

“We want to improve every day and get ahead with big and difficult challenges. This is the first step. We are playing to add in a future competition for us and everyone.”

Emery spends long hours at Bodymoor Heath and has requested the club build accommodation to allow himself, his coaching staff or players to stay over when required.

The 51-year-old puts his work ethic down his upbringing and sees a kindred spirit in Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, who he faces at Molineux this afternoon. Both are from the Basque region of Spain and grew up in towns just 23 miles apart.

Emery said: “Our Basque culture is to work. My father was a working man, a very responsible man and I grew up knowing it and trying to be very responsible with my work.

“I think Julen is similar to that. His father was a champion at the Basque country sport of stone-lifting – and he was amazing. So I think Julen grew up with a strong work ethic.”

Emery continued: “For me it is a passion. Of course I am responsible and that my work is my passion is very good to have. I enjoy it.

“Then I am trying to get better with my experiences and learn with the players I had and now have here. I am trying to be better tomorrow than today.

“I like to spend time here (at Bodymoor). But I think a lot of coaches work a lot and spend a lot of time at the training ground.