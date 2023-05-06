Unai Emery: Europe still alive for Aston Villa despite Wolves derby defeat

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 1-0 loss at Molineux was Villa's second in succession and leaves them eighth in the Premier League, three points behind sixth-placed Tottenham who they host next week.

Emery admitted that match is now a "cup final" but believes his team are not out of the race.

He said: "We are still keeping chances for a European position.

"Of course, after this result less but we are oing to play against Tottenham next week, three points difference and at home, we have to be excited.

"Three months ago we were thinking about a different target and now we have it [top half].

"Two weeks ago it was better for us, the possibilities [of Europe]. But still we can take it. We will play next week to try and really prepare and enjoy with our supporters at home. Our season isn’t finished."

Toti Gomes' ninth-minute goal proved decisive at Molineux as Villa were unable to take several clear-cut chances.

Ollie Watkins headed straight at Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa from six yards out, while Tyrone Mings blazed over from similar distance in the second half.

Emery said: "They were very good chances. Tyrone’s chances were the best.

"We had more chances in the first half but were not as clear than Tyrone’s.

"But it’s football. The most important thing is how we can improve and do our way - try to be stronger in our structure, trying to get our style clearer.