Aston Villa keen to get back on track with a victory

Aston Villa Women

Carla Ward’s fifth-placed Villans lost out 3-2 at the Bescot Stadium last weekend and will look to do the double over the Royals after a 3-1 win earlier in the season.

Rock-bottom Reading have struggled so far this season with just three wins, while Villa will look for their first win in three league matches with this fixture their penultimate away game of the season.

Villa boss Ward is hopeful her side can pick up three points and finish the season in style.

“I’m immensely proud of the group, what they’re achieving and how they’re continuing to grow," she said.

"They’re a resilient group so we’ll get back in and make sure we’re fresh in the mind and legs ready for Reading.

Midfielder Laura Blindkide was upbeat despite the defeat to the Red Devils last weekend.

She said: “We’ve just got to lift ourselves up and go again. We’ve just got to be positive now.”

Ward has offered an encouraging fitness update on two Villans.

Remi Allen and Simone Magill are both available and in contention for minutes tomorrow having fully recovered from their ACL injuries.

Meanwhile, Rachel Daly's is the running for both of WSL's April awards.

Daly's impressive form has seen her nominated for the player of the month accolade while her goal against Manchester United is among the contenders for goal of the month.

Meanwhile, in the West Midlands Premier Kidderminster Harriers visit Coundon Court Ladies while in the West Midlands Division One North, Darlaston Town travel to Telford United Ladies, Walsall welcome Tamworth and Wyrley host City of Stoke.