Four Aston Villa players return to training ahead of Wolves derby clash

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho has returned to training this week

Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash have all rejoined the squad this week after time out injured.

Boss Unai Emery will decide ahead of kick-off what role, if any, the quartet will play at Molineux but their return to fitness is timely whatever the case as Villa hunt European football over the Premier League season’s final weeks.

Emery has named the same starting XI in the last four games with numbers increasingly tight.

He said: “This week was fantastic. Coutinho started training on Monday, Leon and Kamara on Wednesday and Cash on Thursday.