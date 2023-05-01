Man United 1 Aston Villa 0 - Report

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins battles for the ball with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

Emi Martinez

Will feel he should have done better with only the fourth goal he has conceded in 11 matches. Had earlier saved from Rashford and the rest of his performance was sound.

Error 6

Ashley Young

Had his work cut out with Sancho but dealt with the challenge of the winger pretty well. Close to setting up a leveller for Watkins.

Busy 6

Ezri Konsa

Improved in the second half after struggling with United’s runners in the first. Allowed Rashford to go for the goal.

Lapses 5

Tyrone Mings

Unorthodox at times but consistently in the right place to snuff out danger. The pick of Villa’s defenders in a losing effort.

Interventions 7

Alex Moreno

Came closer than any other Villa player to scoring while he was in the pitch with a low drive which De Gea saved. Beaten to the crucial rebound by Fernandes.

Mixed 6

John McGinn

Didn’t get too much joy down the left and it was maybe no surprise Villa improved when he moved into the middle during the second half.

Battled 6

Douglas Luiz

Has been integral to Villa’s improvement and it was perhaps no surprise his quietest games in months resulted in defeat.

Struggled 5

Leander Dendoncker

Neat and tidy and acted as a useful foil for the back four at times. Sacrificed in the second half as Villa chased a leveller.

Steady 6

Jacob Ramsey

Lively when he was able to get on the ball, which wasn’t enough. Saw a second-half shot blocked by Lindelof.

Effort 6

Emi Buendia

Close to setting up the opener with a cross from which Moreno forced De Gea into a save. But otherwise most of what he tried failed to come off.

Frustrated 5

Ollie Watkins

Kept plugging away despite getting little change out of the excellent Lindelof. Slipped at the vital moment when Buendia crossed.

Shackled 5

