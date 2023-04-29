Man Utd v Aston Villa preview: Villa have double vision in chase for another Utd win

Jacob Ramsey celebrates Villa’s third in their win over Manchester United in November, while Kortney Hause got last season’s winner at Old Trafford

Win the reverse fixture tomorrow and his Villa team will have done something no other has managed since 1930.

That was the last time Villa recorded wins at Old Trafford in consecutive seasons and such has been the turnaround since Emery’s arrival, you would not back against his men following up the 1-0 victory delivered by Kortney Hause’s late header in September 2021 – in what also transpired to be the final win of Dean Smith’s reign.

As the statistics suggest, trips to United have historically tended to be unhappy for Villa but under Emery, times really do seem to be changing. A fixture which once struck fear is, at this moment, one the head coach is relishing.

“I think we can face the match and try in 90 minutes to get our best performance. If we do it, we can have chances to take some points there,” said Emery.

“I like to play matches like we are playing now. I played against Manchester United in Europe with Valencia and with Villarreal.

“When you are playing those matches against Manchester United or here in the Premier League, it is when you can feel the top level.

“To have those matches as a coach is where you can feel good. I had different results against them but when I am a coach at Old Trafford, I really feel it is a moment to enjoy doing your work.”

Villa sat above the relegation zone on goal difference alone when they kicked off November’s 3-1 win over United. In another mark of how dramatic the transformation has been, Emery spent part of yesterday’s press briefing playing down his team’s hopes of gatecrashing the top-four.

A win would move Villa within three points of fourth-placed United but having played two matches more and Emery, meticulous as ever, has done the sums and believes even taking a maximum 15 points from the remaining five games wouldn’t be enough.

Qualifying for the Europa League, a competition he has already won four times, is much more realistic and in an insight into his mindset, Emery admitted to still thinking regularly about the three-match losing run through February, which saw his team concede 11 goals to Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Villa are unbeaten in 10 since, winning eight and conceding just three goals. Yet Emery still wants more.

“Everyday I have in my mind to be aware if we are relaxing or stopping, then we can lose,” he said.

“The players have to be the same way and I am trying to push them. They have to play with the same focus and improvements we are analysing before the matches.