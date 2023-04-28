Unai Emery confident Boubacar Kamara will play for Aston Villa again this season

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (centre) under pressure from Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara

Kamara is close to recovering from the problem which has seen him play just 45 minutes since March 4, though he won’t feature in Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old played the opening half of Villa’s 2-0 win at Chelsea on April 1 and Emery explained: “He felt the same injury. Now we want him to be fully recovered and be 100 per cent ready for the matches (when he returns).

“The time he has been out is normal for his injury. Next week, if everything goes well, maybe he can start to train.”

Asked if he was confident Kamara could feature during the run-in for Europe-chasing Villa, Emery replied: “Yes, I think so because he is going well. But we are trying to do each step at a time and making sure he will come back.”

Matty Cash (calf), Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey (both hamstring) are also nearing returns but won't feature at Old Trafford.

Emery added: “They are so close to starting training with the team.

"I don’t know if they will be ready to start the next match against Wolves.