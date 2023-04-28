Notification Settings

Aston Villa beaten by Manchester United extra time winner

Aston Villa

Manchester United moved six points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League after Millie Turner’s stoppage time header secured a 3-2 victory at Aston Villa yesterday evening.

Aston Villa’s Jordan Nobbs in action during the Barclays Women’s Super League match on Friday

They appeared set for a massive setback in their quest for a maiden WSL title when Rachel Daly scored twice in the first half for Villa, either side of a Leah Galton strike.

The England international now has 17 WSL goals this season, the joint most in the league.

However, Nikita Parris pulled United level again on the hour mark, before Turner powered in a Katie Zelem corner in the third minute of added time to seal three points in one of the most exciting games of the season.

Villa hit the bar twice, while United were denied a goal shortly before half-time due to a questionable foul on home goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

United are now six points ahead of Manchester City, who play tomorrow, while they are seven clear of reigning champions Chelsea, who do not play this weekend due to Champions League commitments.

Centre-back Turner has been key for a United defence which before last night had kept more WSL clean sheets than concede league goals.

