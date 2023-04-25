Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train services disrupted ahead of Villa v Fulham

Aston VillaPublished:

Train services have been severely disrupted for football fans travelling to Villa Park tonight.

Villa Park. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Villa Park. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Ahead of Villa's clash with Fulham, fans are being advised to leave for the ground early, after a blocked line after Gravelly Hill Station.

The disruption is expected to last until 8.30pm, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News