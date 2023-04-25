Aston Villa v Fulham preview: Chance to KO rival in the quest for Europe

Unai Emery has challenged his side to be at their very best in their run-in. Right, they take on Fulham – the side who ended Steven Gerrard’s reign as boss

The visit of the Cottagers is a six-pointer in the race for a top-seven finish which would now almost certainly see Villa return to Europe for the first time since 2010.

Victory would send Emery’s men up to fifth in the table and open a nine-point gap to tonight’s ninth-placed visitors, who have played one match fewer.

Villa are nine matches unbeaten and Emery knows that record means his team will now be treated with a certain level of respect by opponents. But he is determined to make sure the sentiment is mutual.

He explained: “When you are facing each match, try to play thinking this is the most difficult match of your life. That is my idea to create here.

“The first thing is trying to face each match feeling like you have to put in your best performance and respecting the opponent.

“That is a long, long process with a lot of practice and analysis. You need a lot of conversation with them (the players) to convince them to do it.”

When Villa were beaten 3-0 at Fulham in October in Steven Gerrard’s final match in charge, they had scored just seven goals in their first 11 Premier League matches.

Under Emery they have become among the division’s most dependable scorers. Douglas Luiz’s equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford saw Villa set a new record for netting in 19 consecutive matches under a new manager.

Though Emery is aware of the statistics, he is largely unfussed by any plaudits directed his way because of it.

He said: “I like to win, I like to prepare the team to win and to create a mentality to win and be competitive. Of course, everything that comes after that I can be pleased about. But I don’t stop thinking about winning against Fulham, scoring and playing better than we did Saturday. My focus is that.

“Sometimes I am listening to some things around me. But not a lot.

“The target is to try to achieve something important – a trophy or a good moment in our way.

“The most important thing is how we are enjoying the way. This process, I try to enjoy every day, trying to achieve a small objective in front of us like winning against Fulham and enjoying how we are preparing for the match.

“Of course, when you are winning at the end you are happy but the process is very important. When we are speaking about the process, the last five months, we try to enjoy as life is happening so quickly.”

Villa have certainly enjoyed life at home of late, winning their last four matches in B6 without conceding a goal.