Ezri Konsa: Just enjoy the Aston Villa ride

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford kept Unai Emery’s men sixth in the table and they will aim to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches at home to Fulham tomorrow night.

But while supporters are dreaming of a return to Europe after more than a decade and studying all possible permutations, Konsa thinks it is important for players to stay cool and focused only the next match.

The centre-back said: “It is good to be in the top six but it was not our aim at the beginning of the season.

“Everyone saw the position we were in back then, We are just enjoying it. European football? If it happens, it happens. We are going game by game and enjoying every moment.

“I wouldn’t say there is pressure on us. We have done well the last nine games and have enjoyed every moment of it. We have six finals now and who knows, at the end, what will come of it?”

Konsa felt Saturday’s draw at his former club Brentford highlighted Villa’s improvement under Emery. Ivan Toney’s 65th minute opener had the hosts on course to inflict Villa’s first defeat since February 18 before Douglas Luiz’s leveller, three minutes from time, salvaged a point.

Though the draw halted Villa’s winning streak at five matches, they have lost only four times in 19 league matches since Emery’s arrival.

Konsa said: “It shows how far we have come as a team, especially since the boss has come in. He’s changed us, brought in a winning mentality and it is something we have really bought into as players.

“It is something we want to continue to do. We knew coming in Brentford. had only lost two matches at home this season. They made it tough for us but we stuck together and managed to get a point in the end.”

Emery, meanwhile, will today deliver an update on the condition of Emi Martinez after the World Cup winning goalkeeper was forced out of Saturday’s match at half-time due to a stomach illness.