Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa fans braced for season ticket rise

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa supporters are braced for a rise in season ticket prices with most set to go up by around 15 per cent.

Aston Villa fans
Aston Villa fans

The cost of an adult season ticket rose for the first time in several years ahead of the current campaign and a further increase is on the way for the 2023-24 season to bring prices more in line with clubs in the Premier League’s top eight.

Chief executive Christian Purslow told a recent meeting of Villa’s fan advisory board that while the club are mindful of the current cost of living crisis affecting many fans, they must also look to maximise revenue streams where possible.

Billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have pumped £400million into the club since their 2018 takeover but must also abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The new season ticket prices, which are yet to be revealed, have been set following an extensive analysis which revealed Villa’s to be among the cheaper in the top flight.

Supporters currently pay £752 for the most expensive adult season ticket at Villa Park, with the cheapest set at £531. Fans situated in the North Stand will see the biggest increase, with prices now expected to match those in the Holte End.

Villa are also expected to scrap the deal which sees season ticket holders get into the first home cup tie of the season for free.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News