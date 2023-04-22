Brentford 1 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Brentford's Ivan Toney and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Ivan Toney’s opener midway through the second half appeared to have condemned Unai Emery’s men to a first defeat for more than two months.

But Villa dug deep and levelled late when Luiz converted from close range, earning the visitors a point which keeps them sixth in the Premier League.

The main concern now for Villa is the status of goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was forced off at half-time through injury.

Analysis

Martinez had been excellent in the first half and Villa looked a considerably less confident team in his absence, not mustering a chance for the opening 25 minutes of the second period.

Brentford could have been out of that sight, with Toney opening the scoring after Bryan Mbuemo and Kevin Schade had both missed big chances, the second a contender for miss of the season.

But Villa’s response to adversity was impressive and while the draw halted their winning run at five matches, the point may prove crucial come the final shake-up.

Villa, unchanged from last weekend’s 3-0 win over Newcastle, would have made the dream start were it not for the reflexes of home goalkeeper David Raya.

Brentford's Kevin Schade and Aston Villa's Ashley Young

Emi Buendia picked up the ball in space and ran at a backtracking defence before attempting a shot with the outside of his right foot which the Bees keeper judged perfectly to push round the post.

It was his opposite number, Martinez, who was soon the busier man.

The Argentina international saved low down from Bryan Mbuemo after the Brentford forward had flicked the ball beyond Alex Moreno and then showed quick instincts to dive out and hold a low Mathias Jensen cross with Toney lurking.

Martinez and Villa were then indebted to Moreno, who arrived late at the far post to deny Mbuemo a likely tap-in from another Jensen cross.

Brentford’s pressing was forcing errors, the most glaring coming from Leander Dendoncker who sent a pass straight to Jensen and then breathed a sigh of relief as the latter, with Mings desperately trying to cover, shot wide of goal.

Villa had openings but neither Jacob Ramsey or John McGinn were able to keep efforts from outside the box on target.

Brentford's Ethan Pinnock and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia

It was the hosts who continued to threaten more and they came the closest yet to a breakthrough when Toney beat Ezri Konsa to Schade’s low cross and Martinez was forced to make a sharp save at his near post.

With five minutes of the half to go, Villa then nearly took the lead from nowhere. McGinn was picked out in space on the left and curled a left-footed effort a foot or so wide of the far post with Raya scrambling.

Brentford made a change at the break with skipper Christian Norgaard, booked earlier for a strong challenge on Luiz, replaced by Frank Onyeka.

But by far the more notable change was Villa’s, with Olsen replacing Martinez for his first appearance since the FA Cup defeat to League Two Stevenage in January.

The Sweden international would have been beaten within 10 minutes of the restart were it not for an incredible miss by Schade.

Brentford's Rico Henry and Aston Villa's John McGinn battle for the ball

Running on to Ethan Pinnock’s long pass, the striker first tried to beat the advancing Olsen with a first-time header and when the keeper could not hold it, he somehow contrived to slice the ball wide with the goal gaping.

As Emery prepared to introduce Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne and Bertrand Traore off the bench, the chances kept coming. Mbuemo should have scored when he raced on to Toney’s flick but could only fire over.

With Villa still to make their changes, the breakthrough came. Mbuemo was the creator, stepping outside Moreno and firing a whipped cross to the far post which Young missed but Toney didn’t.

Villa were now trailing for the first time in more than two months but having barely mustered an attack to that point in the half, they had a great chance to quickly draw level when Buendia picked out the run of the Ramsey but the finish was lifted over the bar.

Substitute Frank Onyeka had the chance to seal the win for Brentford but could not make a clean connection on Mbuemo’s cross.

That proved a pivotal moment when, with three minutes to go, Villa found a leveller. Luiz fired home his fourth Premier League goal of the season from six yards out, after being picked out by Buendia following a spell of sustained pressure.

Yoane Wissa had a goal ruled out for offside, while Luiz sent an effort from distance wide in a frenetic finish.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring his side first goal to level the score at 1-1

The final chance fell to the otherwise quiet Ollie Watkins, who headed over the bar from a Chambers cross, his own scoring streak ending at four matches.

Key Moments

65 GOAL Ivan Toney breaks the deadlock, pouncing at the far post after Ashley Young can’t cut out Bryan Mbuemo’s cross.

87 GOAL Douglas Luiz equalises from close range, converting Emi Buendia’s pass.

Teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Janelt (Damsgaard 76), Norgaard (Onyeka HT), Jensen, Mbuemo, Toney, Schade (Wissa 76) Subs not used: Dasilva, Zanka, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox (gk).