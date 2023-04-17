Aston Villa 'desperate' to reach promised land of Europe

Ashley Young and Ollie Watkins

Surging Villa are sixth in the Premier League and now just six points outside the top four after Saturday’s stunning 3-0 win over Newcastle.

Boss Unai Emery has told his players they can achieve “something beautiful” between now and the end of the season and McGinn, the club’s longest-serving outfield player, is ready to fight for it.

He said: “We are not getting any younger. There are players like myself who are desperate to go and play European football and experience those nights, like the ones they had under Martin O’Neill here.

“I remember seeing those and we want to write our own. We have given ourselves and great chance and we know what is at stake.

“As the manager says, we can’t stop now. It’s been a long time since the club were back in Europe and it’s now back in our own hands.”

Jacob Ramsey netted the opener before Ollie Watkins bagged a brace as Villa claimed their seventh win in eight matches. They have now taken 38 points from 18 games since Emery took charge at the start of November.

McGinn continued: “We have probably taken the manager a bit by surprise in how quickly we have taken on what he is wanting from us.

“He is very specific and quick to let you know when you are not doing it. But it is just brilliant when you are getting results.

“Players are playing with their chests puffed out, embracing the pressure. There still is pressure now because we have set the expectations high.

“Before we have been in similar positions, though not quite this position, and maybe – not crumbled – but had setbacks. Saturday could have been one of those and we were keen to change that.”

Asked what Emery had given the players, McGinn replied: “A lot of belief. He’s added so much to players like myself.

“I didn’t know I was capable of doing things that he has taught me. I’m 28. Tyrone (Mings) is 30, there’s players who are the peak of our powers. He’s a top class manager and it’s a great environment to be in. He’s really keen to be successful.”

Saturday was Villa’s fourth straight home win and the club’s former left-back Matt Targett, who came on as a second-half substitute for the visitors, believes few opponents will relish visiting Villa Park during the run-in.